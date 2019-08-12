Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
West Bloomfield - Lawrence Schneider, 77, of West Bloomfield, Michigan, died August 10, 2019. Devoted brother of Dr. Jerry (Elaine) Schneider of La Jolla, CA, Rabbi Paul (Marilyn) Schneider of Baltimore, MD, and the late Mark (Soni) Schneider of Seal Beach, CA; beloved uncle of Dr. Danielle (Dr. Keith Eaton) Schneider, Dr. Jane Schneider, Hillel Schneider, Gabriel (Jayme) Schneider, Joshua Schneider, and Matthew (Ozge) Schneider; adoring great-uncle of Rachel and Aliza Eaton, Avery and Stella Schneider, and Marlon Schneider; loving son of the late Benjamin and the late Sarah Schneider. GRAVESIDE SERVICES WILL BE HELD MONDAY AT 10:00 A.M. AT ADAT SHALOM MEMORIAL PARK. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 12, 2019
