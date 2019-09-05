|
|
Lee Borycz
Westland - Passed from this life on September 1, 2019 at the age of 77. She was born December 24, 1941 in Detroit to the late Ray and Rita Pyka. Lee was the beloved wife of 42 years to Gerald "Jerry" Borycz. Loving mother of Shari Degan and Jeff Saucedo and step mother of Ken (Canice) Borycz and Kevin (Rebecca) Borycz. Cherished grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 6. Dear sister of Laureen Russell and Lynn Smith. Family will receive visitors Friday 2-9 pm at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd (at Joy Rd), with a Scripture Service at 6:30 pm. Instate Saturday, 11:30 am at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy, 8200 Wayne Rd (S. of Joy) until the time of her Mass at 12 pm. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019