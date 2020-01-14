|
Lee R. Hall
On Monday, January 13, 2020 Lee (Leroy) Hall, father to two and step father to 2, passed away peacefully at home, at the age of 85 after a battle with cancer.
Lee was born June 5, 1934 in Ocoee, Tennessee to Rufus and Mamie Hall. On February 28, 1974 he married Ellen Louise Boone. Together they raised daughter, Jennifer, son, Jason, and co-raised step son Dale and step daughter Brenda.
Lee's passions were his business, grandchildren, golf, gardening, card playing, salt margaritas on the rocks and salt in his beer. He was known for his generosity, fighting spirit and entrepreneurship. Moving from Tennessee as a young adult to Michigan, he went on to build Hall Precision Grinding from a couple machines in a rented section of a building, eventually buying the building, filling it with machines, buying out another grinding shop, to expanding his building and creating the Tri County Precision Grinding that we have today.
Lee is proceeded in death by his parents, Rufus & Mamie, son Jason, brothers Rufus Jr., Jules Charles and Alvin, and sister Betty. He is survived by his wife Ellen, daughter Jennifer (Craig) Harwood of Gaylord, MI; step son Dale Diericks of Warren, MI; step daughter Brenda (Don) Jones of Clarkston, MI; sister Jewell (Harold) Bryant of Cleveland, TN, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Following his wishes there will be a memorial service from 5:00pm - 8:00pm Tuesday, January 21st at Vintage House; 31816 Utica Rd., Fraser, MI 48026. You are welcome if you would like to join in our remembrance of Lee. There will be food and drink with a served cash bar. In lieu of flowers please make donations to (stjude.org) or Ronald McDonald house (support.rmhc.org) in his name.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020