Lee Schauman
- - Lee Schauman, age 76, passed away April 23, 2019. Engaged to be married to Suzette. Loving father of Dawn, Chris, Lisa, and Sara. Visitation Friday, May 3rd, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus and Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie In State Saturday, May 4th, 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township. Burial at Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus and the Cancer Research Institute in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 2, 2019