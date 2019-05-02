Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI
View Map
- - Lee Schauman, age 76, passed away April 23, 2019. Engaged to be married to Suzette. Loving father of Dawn, Chris, Lisa, and Sara. Visitation Friday, May 3rd, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus and Rosary Service at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. He will lie In State Saturday, May 4th, 10:30 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass 11 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township. Burial at Mt. Hope Memorial Gardens, Livonia. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus and the Cancer Research Institute in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 2, 2019
