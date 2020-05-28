Leo H. Demers



Demers, Leo H. November 30, 1926-May 25, 2020. Leo Demers, 93, passed away peacefully in his home in Saint Clair Shores surrounded by family. Leo was born in Detroit, Michigan to Rene and Laurette (Cote) Demers. He was the third of five children. On June 5, 1954 he married Patricia McMullan at St. Gertrude Catholic Church. Together they had eight children, 22 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren with three more on the way. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years Patricia in 2015. He is survived by his children Laurette (Ron) Lipa, John (Sandi) Demers, Collette (Mark) Kent, Barbara (Kevin) Bluhm, Frank (Janice) Demers, Margaret (James) Gagliardi, Lawrence (Julie) Demers, and Kathryn (Michael) Polsinelli. He is also survived by his loving sister Irene Long and was predeceased by brothers Roger, Jerry, and Gilbert Demers. Leo was a longtime employee of General Motors before retiring in 1982, active member of Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, dedicated Right to Life supporter, member of the 4th degree Knights of Columbus, and resident of St. Clair Shores for 72 years.



Visitation Sunday, May 31st at Assumption Grotto Church, 13770 Gratiot, Detroit from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral mass Monday, June 1st at 10:00 a.m., with body lying in state at 9:00 a.m. at church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Leo's name to Assumption Grotto Church.









