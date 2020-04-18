|
Leocadia (Lillian) Angeline Zremski
Farmington - Leocadia "Lillian" Zremski of Farmington, Mi passed away on Easter Sunday, 4/12/20, at age 93.
She was born 7/25/26 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Michael and Ursula (Kucwaj) Zremski.
Sister of Frank, and the late Helen, Stephen, Stanley, John, Mary, Peter, Josephine, Michael, Angeline, Rose, Stephanie and Eugene. Aunt of many nieces & nephews.
Providence Hospital Nursing Graduate & NICU retire.
A memorial mass will take place later when we can all gather, info via Thayer Rock Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Ascension Providence NICU Foundation or Solanus Casey Center.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020