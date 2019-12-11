|
|
Leon D. Gust
Leon D. Gust, age 71, died on December 9, 2019 from complications of cancer and its treatment, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Jean for 48 wonderful years. Loving father of Melanie (Tony) Beeler and Amy Asewe. Proud and adored grandfather of Ira, Hadley and Kendall Beeler, and Anna and Vivian Asewe. Brother of Louise (Chuck) Heineman, Leonard (Sharon) Gust, and Lorraine (late Jay) Cobb. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Owner and president of DBI Downriver. He was an intense competitor, avid golfer and outdoorsman who had a great sense of humor, a cheerful demeanor and a can-do attitude. He will be remembered and missed every day. A Celebration of Life will be at 3 pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave. Novi MI 48375 (248-348-1800) with visitation starting at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes can be made to Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network . To share a memory, please visit www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019