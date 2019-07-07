Services
Charlotte - Leon G. Husulak passed away July 4, 2019. He lived in Charlotte and previously in Warren, Michigan. Best friend and husband of Linda, dearest father of Michael and Robert (Karen), grandfather of Olivia, Kyle, and Lauren. Wonderful brother to George (Suzanne) and uncle to James and Lynda, he was preceded in death by his nephew George David.

Per Leon's wishes, cremation has taken place and family services will be private.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019
