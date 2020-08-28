Leona Joyce Cowper
West Bloomfield - Leona Joyce Cowper, age 91 of West Bloomfield, passed away August 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Mary (Jim) Fleischhauer, Rita Whitehead, Janice (Donn) Tignanelli, and James Cowper (Dr. Elizabeth Swenor). Cherished grandmother of Robert (Stephanie) Fleischhauer, Jamie (Nicholas) Hammer, Matthew (Monica) Tignanelli, Andrea Tignanelli, Kathryn (David M. II) Jones, Mark Whitehead, Adam Whitehead, Danielle (Phillip) Kurajian, Jessica Cowper and great-grandmother to 7 great-grandchildren. Dear sister to Leo Schultz (the late Joann) and the late Patricia (Ronald) Frundl. Mrs. Cowper will lie in state on Wednesday, September 2nd, from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Rd, West Bloomfield. Interment will be at Mt. Hope Catholic Cemetery, Pontiac. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Cowper's name are appreciated to Lourdes Senior Community. www.mccabefuneralhome.com