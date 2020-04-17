|
Leona Marie VanBuhler
Canton - April 14, 2020. Age 90 of Canton. Beloved wife of Anthony Ray. Dear mother of Gwen, Gary (Bernice), Janet Catoe and Joan (Nancy) Van Reece. Loving grandmother of Patrick (Josine) Cleary, Eric (Mary) and Evan VanBuhler. Proud great-grandmother of Avery VanBuhler. Dear sister of Ralph (Veronica). Preceded in death by brothers Norman and Howard. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be planning a funeral service for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, parkinson.org. Care and services were entrusted to the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Canton - (734) 981-1700. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020