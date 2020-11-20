Leona Satkowiak
Livonia - Age 93 Beloved wife of the late Edmund. Dear mother of Lawrence (Linda), Kathryn (Gerald) May, and Rosemary (Dean) Beaudoin. Grandmother of Patricia, Joshua, Jennifer, James, Jaclyn, Melissa, Kathy and the late Jason and Jeffrey. Great grandmother of Gregor, Gracie, Layla, Breckin, Paige, Eli, Louise and Dominic. Private services held earlier, memorial service canceled due to the pandemic. Family suggests memorials to St. Thomas the Apostle Food Pantry. www.santeiufuneralhome.com