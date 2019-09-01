Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:30 AM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Grabowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard A. Grabowski


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard A. Grabowski Obituary
Leonard A. Grabowski

Farmington Hills - Leonard A. Grabowski, age 95, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Loving father of Len (Vivian), Thomas (the late Rachel), Jane (Frank) Grabowski-Miller and Joyce (Kevin) Lewis. Beloved grandfather of Steve, Alix, Kristyn, Aaron and Luke. He was preceded in death by his wife Amelia in 2011. Leonard had retired from the Detroit City Fire Department and also retired as a Corrections Officer for the State of Michigan. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Corps. Memorial visitation Monday, September 2, 5-8 PM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Service Tuesday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Firemen's Fund Association. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now