Leonard A. Grabowski
Farmington Hills - Leonard A. Grabowski, age 95, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Loving father of Len (Vivian), Thomas (the late Rachel), Jane (Frank) Grabowski-Miller and Joyce (Kevin) Lewis. Beloved grandfather of Steve, Alix, Kristyn, Aaron and Luke. He was preceded in death by his wife Amelia in 2011. Leonard had retired from the Detroit City Fire Department and also retired as a Corrections Officer for the State of Michigan. He was a veteran of WWII serving in the Army Air Corps. Memorial visitation Monday, September 2, 5-8 PM at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Rd., Farmington Hills. Memorial Service Tuesday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Detroit Firemen's Fund Association. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019