Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Suchyta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard R. Suchyta

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leonard R. Suchyta Obituary
Leonard R. Suchyta

Suchyta, Leonard R., age 69, December 10, 2019.

Loving son of the late Ralph and Jane. Beloved brother of Ralph (Janis), Susan Koby (Jerry), Elaine Antczak (Jerry), Larry (Pat), Mitch (Sue Ellen), John (Laurel), Frank (Sherry), Mia Galdes (Mark), Tim (Michelle), Bob (Marie) and the late Mickey and Marty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A 10am funeral mass will be Friday, December 13th, at St. Albert the Great Church, 4855 Parker St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125. Instate 9:30am.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 1-8pm with a 7pm rosary at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -