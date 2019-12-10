|
Leonard R. Suchyta
Suchyta, Leonard R., age 69, December 10, 2019.
Loving son of the late Ralph and Jane. Beloved brother of Ralph (Janis), Susan Koby (Jerry), Elaine Antczak (Jerry), Larry (Pat), Mitch (Sue Ellen), John (Laurel), Frank (Sherry), Mia Galdes (Mark), Tim (Michelle), Bob (Marie) and the late Mickey and Marty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A 10am funeral mass will be Friday, December 13th, at St. Albert the Great Church, 4855 Parker St, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125. Instate 9:30am.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 12, from 1-8pm with a 7pm rosary at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019