Leonard William Zundel



12/29/1931-4/19/2020



Leonard William Zundel, 88 ascended from this earth on April 19,2020.



He was born to the late William and Helen Zundel on December 29,1931 in Detroit, MI.



Following high school, Leonard joined the Marines for four years and was honorably discharged He married Jean Frances Birkenhauer and had three sons, Donald, Kenneth and Ronald.



Leonard was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish.



He played baseball most of his life, which was his passion. He also bowled on several leagues and has two 300 series and many 299 series.



Leonard was preceded in death by his Father, William, Mother, Helen, Son, Ronald Sr., Granddaughter, Carrie. He is survived by his two sons, Donald and Kenneth (Kathryn), his sister, Dolores, nephew, Michael. Grandchildren, Laura, Susan (Craig), Ronald Jr. (Harmony) Great grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander, Alexis, Carson, Sterling. Great Great Grandchildren, Zoey and Heavenly



Due to the current health crisis, public services will be held at a later date, to be announced.









