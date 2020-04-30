Leonard William Zundel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard William Zundel

12/29/1931-4/19/2020

Leonard William Zundel, 88 ascended from this earth on April 19,2020.

He was born to the late William and Helen Zundel on December 29,1931 in Detroit, MI.

Following high school, Leonard joined the Marines for four years and was honorably discharged He married Jean Frances Birkenhauer and had three sons, Donald, Kenneth and Ronald.

Leonard was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish.

He played baseball most of his life, which was his passion. He also bowled on several leagues and has two 300 series and many 299 series.

Leonard was preceded in death by his Father, William, Mother, Helen, Son, Ronald Sr., Granddaughter, Carrie. He is survived by his two sons, Donald and Kenneth (Kathryn), his sister, Dolores, nephew, Michael. Grandchildren, Laura, Susan (Craig), Ronald Jr. (Harmony) Great grandchildren, Joseph, Alexander, Alexis, Carson, Sterling. Great Great Grandchildren, Zoey and Heavenly

Due to the current health crisis, public services will be held at a later date, to be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved