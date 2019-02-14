Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sterling Heights - Age 88, passed away February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth for 66 years. Dear father of Jim (Brenda) Bauer and the late Kathy Bauer. Loving grandfather of Chelsea Davis, Scott (Katelyn) Davis, and Colin Bauer. Dear great-grandfather of Benjamin Davis. Memorial gathering Friday, Feb. 15, 3 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke). Additional gathering time Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until time of service, 10:30 a.m.at the funeral home. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019
