Leroy James Bauer
Sterling Heights - Age 88, passed away February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Ruth for 66 years. Dear father of Jim (Brenda) Bauer and the late Kathy Bauer. Loving grandfather of Chelsea Davis, Scott (Katelyn) Davis, and Colin Bauer. Dear great-grandfather of Benjamin Davis. Memorial gathering Friday, Feb. 15, 3 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., Utica (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke). Additional gathering time Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until time of service, 10:30 a.m.at the funeral home. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 14, 2019