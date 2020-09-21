Leslie Edward "Ed" Pullum
Warren - September 20, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of Nora "Ann" (nee: Cowan). Loving father of Philip Douglas Newman, Shawntele Pullum Opsommer and the late James Edward Pullum and father-in-law of Michael Opsommer and Deborah Newman. Proud and loving grandfather of Philip M. Newman, Justin A. Newman (Leah Schmerer), Sarah E. McConney (Brandon) and Caden M. Opsommer. Adored great grandfather to Hadley and William Newman, Nora and Micah McConney, and Wyatt Newman. Dear brother of Opal Coffman, Betty Jo Lopez (Jess) and the late Ada Massa, Ruby Massa, Mattie McCloud and Jay Pullum. Ed loved to be outside doing yard work, gardening, working his farm in Capac or hunting. He especially looked forward to yearly trips to Cookeville, TN to visit family. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile), Sterling Heights. Graveside Funeral Service Friday 11am at Oakview Cemetery ,1032 N. Main Street, Royal Oak. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society
are appreciated. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com