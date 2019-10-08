Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075

Leslie Kutinsky Obituary
Leslie Kutinsky

Farmington Hills - Leslie Kutinsky, 86, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of 61 years of Donna Kutinsky. Cherished father of Brian (Michael Neuman) Kutinsky, Susan (Eric) Herschman, Alexis (Paul) Middle, the late Craig Kutinsky, and the late Jodie Kutinsky. Proud grandfather of Eve, Leah and Ari Kutinsky, Carly, Jake and Emma Herschman, and Sebastian, Anya and Sasha Middle. Loving brother of Jerome (the late Beverly) Kurtis. Dear brother-in-law of Stanton Freeman and the late Alex (the late Arlene) Freeman. SERVICE 10:00 A.M. TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment at Machpelah Cemetery. www.irakaufman.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 8, 2019
