Leslie Sabo
Canton - December 21, 2019 age 92. Cherished husband of the late Patricia S. Loving Father of Thomas (Loretta), Ronald (Lisa) and Susan (Keith) Chulumovich. Dearest Grandfather of Christopher and Trevor Sabo, Kyle and Michael Sabo and Alec, Andy, and Joe Chulumovich. Leslie will be greatly missed by his Sister Margaret White, his Sister in Law, Judy Chauvin and many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 3PM- 8PM at Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West (btwn Sheldon and Beck), Plymouth. Mr. Sabo will lie in state at the St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church, 555 South Lilley Road, Canton beginning at 10:00 AM until the 10:30 AM Funeral Mass.Memorial contributions can be made in Mr. Sabo's name to of Michigan 1169 Oak Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, Michigan 48108.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019