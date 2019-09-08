|
|
Lewis Gizzi
Kettering, OH - Passed in peace Friday, August 9 at the age of 90.
He married the love of his life, Nancy, in 1949 and they lived in and around the Detroit area for most of their married life. Lew, as everyone called him, was a police officer in Detroit for more than 30 years and retired as a sergeant. He was always proud to share stories of his career on the force to anyone who would listen. Lew was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend to so many. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Nancy, daughters Linda (Ron) Burdge and Laurie Poma, and son, Michael (Patty) Gizzi. He was the proud grandfather of Andrea and Delaney, great grandfather to Julian and grand-paw to all the family pets. In 2018, Lew and Nancy moved from Brighton to Kettering Ohio to be close to their oldest daughter Linda. Little did she know that when she promised Lew pasta every Sunday, as a means of convincing him to move to Ohio, he would hold her to that promise. Lew was a Christ follower and the look of peace on his face when he passed will heal our aching hearts. Private family services were held in Kettering Ohio.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 8, 2019