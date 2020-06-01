LIDIA M. VETTRAINO
- - Left this world surrounded by love on May 31, 2020 at the age of 66. Lidia was born on March 20, 1954 in St. Elia Fiumerapido, Italy. She was the beloved daughter of Giovanna and Domenico Vettraino. Lidia is survived by her daughter Giovanna (Steve) Briggs, granddaughters Juliana, Elisia, and Evelyn; nieces Annemarie (Pauletta) Serra, Joanna (Erich) Serra Zinser, and Maria Vettraino; great nieces Amelia and Carina; brother Silvano Vettraino; sister-in-law, Suzanne (LeDuc) Serra; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, and dear friends. Lidia was preceded in death by her parents Giovanna and Domenico Vettraino, and three siblings, Alice Serra, Antonio Serra, and Paul Vettraino. Lidia immigrated with her parents and 4 siblings to the United States on January 23, 1955. She was bright, entrepreneurial, hard working and fiercely loyal. Lidia was optimistic and visionary, always seeing the big picture and how everything was possible. She was fearless and full of grace, even when facing huge challenges and her own grave illness. Lidia had a larger than life magnetic personality and made you feel like you were special and the most important person in her world. Lidia had a deep love for her family and friends, especially her daughter, nieces, granddaughters and great nieces and had a strong intuitive connection with those close to her. Lidia was an amazing mother, daughter, sister, family member and friend. Her presence here will be profoundly missed by many.
Visitation and services will be limited, and protective masks will be required due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Funeral home services will be live-streamed on Wednesday evening at 7 pm EDT June 3, 2020, from A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 3725 Rochester Rd, Troy, Michigan. (Desmondfuneralhome.com)
The Funeral Mass will be private at St. Mary of the Hills Catholic Church, in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Entombment will be private at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Glioblastoma Moon Shot research program at MD Anderson Cancer Center. https://gifts.mdanderson.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.