Lila Louise Greer Hindmarsh



Lila Louise Greer Hindmarsh, age 96, passed away on August 11, 2020. Born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Lila moved to Detroit with her husband, Andrew Hindmarsh following the end of World War II. For over 60 years, Lila was a piano teacher and an accomplished accompanist. She started accompanying the Don Frohman Chorus and later worked with the Oak Park Civic Chorus for over 40 years. She was sought out to accompany many soloists and vocal groups throughout her career. She was married to Andrew Edward Hindmarsh for 69 years. She lived in Livonia until 2014 when she moved to Henry Ford Village in Dearborn, Michigan. She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Jini) Hindmarsh of Grosse Pointe, Michigan; Dale (Kathy) Hindmarsh of Shallotte, North Carolina; and Keith (Wendy) Hindmarsh of Chatham, Ontario, Canada. Lila was blessed with grandchildren Stephanie, Ryan, Stacey, David, Elise, Benjamin and Patrick and her 12 great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Henry Ford Village, Dearborn, Michigan.









