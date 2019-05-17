Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
View Map
Dearborn - Age 73 May 15, 2019 Beloved wife of Richard for almost 44 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Emily) and Shalyn (Andrew) Furton. Sister of Cimmyra (Jack) Kozlowski-Hansen, Ed Mozham, Josephine (Jack) Oliver, Lawrence (the late Camille) Mozham, Fay (the late Charles) Studebaker, Marc (the late Diane) Mozham, Ilham (John) Fronczak, Cathy Mozham, and the late Richard Mozham. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019
