|
|
Lila Yandura
Dearborn - Age 73 May 15, 2019 Beloved wife of Richard for almost 44 years. Loving mother of Jeffrey (Emily) and Shalyn (Andrew) Furton. Sister of Cimmyra (Jack) Kozlowski-Hansen, Ed Mozham, Josephine (Jack) Oliver, Lawrence (the late Camille) Mozham, Fay (the late Charles) Studebaker, Marc (the late Diane) Mozham, Ilham (John) Fronczak, Cathy Mozham, and the late Richard Mozham. She will be missed by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2 pm - 8 pm. Funeral Service Monday 10 am at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 17, 2019