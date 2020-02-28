Services
Liljana "Lily" Nedeljkovich

Canton - February 27, 2020. Age 71 of Canton. Beloved wife of the late Zoran. Dearest mother of Orchidea (Zoran) Stancev and Natasha (Jesse) Sullivan. Dear sister of the late Bronko, Ljubisa and Bozidar Sandovski. Cherished grandmother of Radomir Robert, Christopher Stancev, Brendan, Breanna, Justin Fowler and Conor Sullivan. Loving daughter of Marica Sandova and step daughter of Dimitrija. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (at Lilley Rd.) Monday, 1-9 p.m. Prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral service Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, processing to Knollwood Cemetery, 1299 Ridge Road (S. of Ford Road) for 11 a.m. graveside service. Share a "Memorial Tribute with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
