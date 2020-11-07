1/1
Lillian (Judy) Clees
Lillian (Judy) Clees

Ferndale - Lillian (Judy) Clees, age 99, of Ferndale, died on May 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert J Clees. Loving mother of: Kathy (the late Jim) Reedy, Julie (the late Don Luebs) (Michael) Lynch, Nancy (the late John) Workman and Rob (Pam) Clees. Dear sister of: Beth McDonald, the late Dorothy (the late Tom) Willmore, the late Mary (the late Don) Foster and the late Clare (Blanche) Mudge. Loving grandmother to: Cheryl (Todd), Bill (Jody), Laurie (Jayson), Don (Sue), Tammy (John), Anthony (Kelly), Matthew, Ashlee (Griffin) and Amber. Loving great grandmother to: Chris (Lacey), Tiffany, Ashley (Tim), Billy (Cindy), Kristie (Kevin), Amanda, Melissa (Brett), Jacob, Shelby, Molly, Lanna, Jack, Anthony, and Gabriella. Loving great, great grandmother to: Rylie, Christian, Brayden, Bryce, Rowan, Raya, Kaileigh, Raegan and James as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020, (which would have been Lillian's 100th birthday), at 10:00am. Mass will be held at St James Catholic Church (Our Mother of Perpetual Help), 241 Pearson, Ferndale MI 48220. Family will greet friends 9:30am until time of mass. Family suggests memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital or to the Humane Society.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St James Catholic Church (Our Mother of Perpetual Help)
NOV
17
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St James Catholic Church (Our Mother of Perpetual Help)
