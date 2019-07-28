Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
Lillian Getto

Livonia - age 93, March 13, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Getto. Supportive and loving mother of Jill (Andrew) Lee and Jacqueline (David) Jenosky. Cherished grandmother of William and Jackson Lee and Nicole and Noelle Jenosky. Lill was a hard worker and perfectionist who was admired for her incredible strength. Nicknamed, "The Energizer Bunny," for her ability to keep on going despite the serious health issues she faced. Dancing, music and going to the movies were a few of her passions. She also loved parties, soap operas, meeting celebrities, dining with friends and keeping up with celebrity and world news.

A Memorial Gathering to honor her life will be held from 1-4PM, followed by a 4PM Memorial Service, on Saturday, August 3, at Harris Funeral Home, 15451 Farmington Road, Livonia, 48154. Visit www.rggrharris.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 28, 2019
