Lillian Heikkila
Lincoln Park - Heikkila, Lillian of Lincoln Park. October 23, 2020. Age 86. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Connie), Donald and John. Dear sister of Frank Smith. Proud grandmother of Kelsey (Jake) Bosquez and Robert. Visitation Thursday 3-8pm with a 6pm Rosary at Czopek Funeral Directors, 2157 Oak Street, Wyandotte (734) 285-9000. Funeral Services Friday Instate 9:30am at Our Lady of the Scapular Parish with 10am Mass. Interment Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. www.czopekfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.