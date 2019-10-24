|
Lillian "Joyce" Lokosis
St. Clair Shores - Lillian "Joyce" Lokosis, age 76, passed away Wed., Oct. 23, 2019. Dear daughter of the late John and Lorella Swain; beloved wife of Victor Lokosis; cherished mother of Edward (Janice) Lokosis, John (Beth) Lokosis, and Shannon (Andrew) Frizzle; loving grandmother of Victoria (Mike) Kemp, Kaitlin Lokosis, Austin Lokosis, Brandon Clark, Danny (Melissa) Barry, Jason (Vicki) Barry, Hannah Frizzle, Sarah Frizzle, William Frizzle; great-grandmother of Annabelle Kemp, Jameson Kemp, Madison Barry, and Kelsie Barry; and sister of Glenn (Jacqueline) Swain, Ralph (the late LuWanda) Swain, and the late Jan (Gerry) Turner. Visitation 3 - 8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral service 10 a.m. Sat., Oct. 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019