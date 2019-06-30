|
Lillian Moffitt
Farmington Hills - Age 93, former Vice Chairperson of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, passed away June 2, 2019. Lillian was born August 3, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Stephen and Anna Svatik. Lillian was a proud graduate of De Paul University in Chicago, where she met her husband, Brent. She later moved to Bloomfield Township, MI where she lived the majority of her life, prior to retiring to Stuart, FL. Lillian was honored to serve six elected terms as an Oakland County Commissioner; and was proud to see her son elected and to follow her as Vice Chairman of the Board. Surviving Lillian is her cherished son, David Louis Moffitt; grandchildren, David Lachlan Moffitt and Drake Lorne Moffitt. Sadly, Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ottis "Brent" Moffitt (d. 2008); and siblings, William Svatik and Elaine Svatik. Lillian's family will receive guests at the funeral home (23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington) on Saturday, July 6, from 1-2 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. www.heeney-sundquist.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019