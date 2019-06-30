Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Moffitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Moffitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Moffitt Obituary
Lillian Moffitt

Farmington Hills - Age 93, former Vice Chairperson of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, passed away June 2, 2019. Lillian was born August 3, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Stephen and Anna Svatik. Lillian was a proud graduate of De Paul University in Chicago, where she met her husband, Brent. She later moved to Bloomfield Township, MI where she lived the majority of her life, prior to retiring to Stuart, FL. Lillian was honored to serve six elected terms as an Oakland County Commissioner; and was proud to see her son elected and to follow her as Vice Chairman of the Board. Surviving Lillian is her cherished son, David Louis Moffitt; grandchildren, David Lachlan Moffitt and Drake Lorne Moffitt. Sadly, Lillian was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ottis "Brent" Moffitt (d. 2008); and siblings, William Svatik and Elaine Svatik. Lillian's family will receive guests at the funeral home (23720 Farmington Rd., Farmington) on Saturday, July 6, from 1-2 pm, followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. www.heeney-sundquist.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now