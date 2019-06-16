|
|
Lillian Sakmar
ROCHESTER - Lillian (Lily) Sakmar passed away on June 5, 2019. Born in Detroit to a close-knit Armenian family, Lily was a proud schoolteacher before retiring to raise her family in Rochester. She was married to Paul Sakmar for almost 60 years and they spent a lifetime focused on family, friends, work and travel. Lily loved to travel and with Paul and other family members, they explored the world and enjoyed life to the fullest. She will be dearly missed by Paul, her children David (Ap) and Susan (Kirk), her grandchildren Owen and Dallas and her sister Esther, along with many other close family members and friends.
A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. with a short prayer service at 7 p.m. at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr. Rochester, MI 48307. An inurnment service will be held at Mount Avon Cemetery, 800 1st St., Rochester, MI 48307 on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. View obituary and share memories at www.pixleyfh.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 16, 2019