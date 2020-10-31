Lin Fantino
Novi - Lin Fantino, 72, of Novi, MI passed away on October 29, 2020 peacefully, at home and surrounded by family after a courageous battle against cancer.
She was born in Cleveland, OH, on January 28, 1948, daughter of the late Melvin and Erma Lovell, and brother Melvin Lovell, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Ron, her daughter, Christy, and her two sons Mark and Ryan.
Lin first met Ron in Scarsdale, NY in 1969 and they immediately bonded over their shared faith. After marrying in June of 1972 in New Canaan, CT they eventually moved to Novi, MI where they put down roots. After becoming a mom, one of Lin's true callings in life emerged - that of a caregiver. She had a natural ability to make anyone feel welcome and magnanimously doted on family and guests in her home. As a mother, wife, and friend, Lin always treated everyone from loved ones to strangers with love, kindness, compassion, and a genuine concern for their well-being.
Throughout her life, Lin loved to be outdoors, spending time walking in nature and gardening. As a voracious reader throughout her life, Lin was a "student of life" by the way she always desired to learn new things about the world. While she is no longer on earth, the impact she made by always making the world a more beautiful place will be remembered by all who knew her.
A private gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday November 4, 2020 at St. James Church 46325 W. Ten Mile Novi from 10:03am until the funeral Liturgy at 11:00am
Lin also found fulfillment in life by giving her time as a hospice volunteer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Lin Fantino to Angela Hospice at https://angelahospice.org/donate/
