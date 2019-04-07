|
|
Linda A. Bohach
- - Linda A. Bohach, beloved daughter of John (Deceased) and Dorothy Bohach, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 31, 2019. Dear sister to Janice Swita, Michael Bohach (Deceased), and David (Debi) Bohach. Cherished Aunt to Ryan and Matthew (Deceased) Swita, Dr. Nicole (Kelly) Bedore, Zachary (Heather) Bohach, Kaitlyn and Alexandra Bohach. Great-Aunt to John, Henry, and Charles Bedore, and John David Bohach. She will be missed greatly. No services are scheduled at this time. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a memory or light a candle.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 7, 2019