Linda Hopkins
Linda Hopkins was a die-hard Detroiter who loved her family, friends, neighbors and church. On Monday, April 13, 2020, 10 days before her 84th birthday, she passed away of complications from COVID-19 while holding the hand of her only child, daughter Glenda Ann.
Linda was born on April 23, 1936, to Albert and Pauline Underwood. She attended Pershing High School, where she met Clyde Hopkins at a school dance. She married the love of her life on September 14, 1957. They spent 57 blissful years together.
Linda graduated from Pershing in 1954, attended the University of Detroit and began her career there in the library. She was head of the Acquisitions and Receiving Department when she retired in 2005 after 47 years of dedicated service.
Linda enjoyed collecting elephant figurines and stylish hats. Every Sunday, she overlaid faith with fashion when she crowned her head with a regal church hat. She liked to read, shop, play cards, mentor young people, cook, entertain, send greeting cards and travel the world.
A lifetime member of Peace Baptist Church of Detroit, she was a devoted trustee, a soprano in the Sounds of Peace Choir and a member of the Homeless, Seasoned Saints and Sick-and-Shut-In/Card ministries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three siblings. Left to cherish her memory are loving daughter, Glenda Ann Hopkins Johnson; brother-in-law, Fredrick Hopkins (Joan); an abundance of relatives, and countless friends.
To view the service held for Linda on April 30, 2020, at Kemp Funeral Home of Southfield, and to share condolences, visit www.kempfuneralhome.com. Personal expressions may be mailed to Glenda Ann at 18621 San Juan Drive, Detroit, MI 48221.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.