Linda Jean Forella
1941 - 2020
Linda Jean Forella

Woodhaven - 1941 - 2020

Age 78, born May 21, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was born in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her mother Erma Gregorowski, sister Carolyn May and daughter Ann Forella.

Beloved wife of Lawrence for 60 years.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence Forella, brother Robert Craig (Mary Lou) of Brighton. Loving mother of April and Scott (Jill).

Proud grandmother of Jason, Justin (Ade) and Jacob. She was further blessed with great-grandchildren Baker, Lyra and Bryson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's honor to your favorite charity.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
