Linda Jean Forella
Woodhaven - 1941 - 2020
Age 78, born May 21, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was born in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her mother Erma Gregorowski, sister Carolyn May and daughter Ann Forella.
Beloved wife of Lawrence for 60 years.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Forella, brother Robert Craig (Mary Lou) of Brighton. Loving mother of April and Scott (Jill).
Proud grandmother of Jason, Justin (Ade) and Jacob. She was further blessed with great-grandchildren Baker, Lyra and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's honor to your favorite charity.
Woodhaven - 1941 - 2020
Age 78, born May 21, 1941, passed away peacefully on May 4, 2020. She was born in Huntington, WV. She was preceded in death by her mother Erma Gregorowski, sister Carolyn May and daughter Ann Forella.
Beloved wife of Lawrence for 60 years.
She is survived by her husband Lawrence Forella, brother Robert Craig (Mary Lou) of Brighton. Loving mother of April and Scott (Jill).
Proud grandmother of Jason, Justin (Ade) and Jacob. She was further blessed with great-grandchildren Baker, Lyra and Bryson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linda's honor to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 13, 2020.