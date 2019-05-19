Services
Livonia - Linda M. Truxell age 79 of Livonia passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, May 16, 2019. She was born in Newark, New Jersey September 20, 1939 the daughter of Charles and Dorthea Kerry. Beloved mother of Kerry (Diane) and Tod (Kimberley); proud grandmother of Shea (James), Kassity (Matthew), Maxwell and Austin; dear sister of John Kerry and the late Elaine and Warren. Services for Linda will be held later in Florida. Donations in Memory of Linda may be directed to The National Lupus Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Thayer-Rock Funeral Home Downtown Farmington.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 19, 2019
