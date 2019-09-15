Services
Nordman-Christian Funeral Home - Cheboygan
302 S. Huron St.
Cheboygan, MI 49721
231-627-5696
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Linda Widrig Neuss


1950 - 2019
Linda Widrig Neuss Obituary
Linda Widrig Neuss

Mullet Lake - Linda Widrig Neuss, age 69, of Mullet Lake MI, passed away peacefully at the University of Michigan's Mott Hospital, on Monday September 9, 2019. She was surrounded by family and friends as she moved forward into a cancer free existence after a long and courageous battle with AML. She will be forever missed by all who knew her.

Linda is survived by her children, Lindsey Neuss Wolf (Chad Wolf) and Christina Neuss (Richard Henderson); grandchildren Hayden Rietdyk, Alexis Wolf and Madison Wolf; brother and sister-in-law David and Margaret Widrig; sister Lisa Widrig Cover; nieces Stephanie Widrig and Claire Cover Satchwell (Tyler Satchwell), and nephew Adam Widrig.

Linda was born and raised in the Detroit area and attended U of M as both an undergraduate and post-graduate, remaining a lifelong (and fierce) fan of the Wolverines (GO BLUE). Her professional career began in legal administration and concluded as the US Director of Professional Services for EY (Ernst & Young).

Her love, influence and legacy are felt by the many professional associates, friends and family she mentored and guided during her career and lifetime.

Prior to retirement in 2013, Linda established a residence on Mullet Lake where she had summered since early childhood. Not willing to just sit back and play golf and cards in retirement, she also shared her administrative and organizational skills as a former Board President of the Legal Administrators State Bar of Michigan, becoming an active member of the Cheboygan Economic Development Board (CEDB) and the Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan (WRCNM). She was passionate about WRCNM, serving six years, three of which as Board President. Linda was an early member of the CEDB, serving from 2011-2017 and President the final two years. Her determined efforts and work with CEDB and the Cheboygan Community Foundation were instrumental in the establishment of North Central Michigan College Extension in Cheboygan.

The funeral service will be held at 11 am Monday, September 16, 2019 at Nordman-Christian Funeral Home in Cheboygan, with family greeting friends one hour prior. Burial will immediately follow the service at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mullet Lake. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Linda may be made to the Women's Resource Center of Northern Michigan (wrcnm.org). Those wishing to sign an online register book are invited to do so at www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
