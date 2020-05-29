Lisa Stover-Thiesmeyer



Plymouth - Lisa Stover-Thiesmeyer, 56, of Plymouth, formerly of Detroit passed away May 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital. Lisa was born on May, 24, 1963 in Detroit to Rush and Joyce Stover. Lisa is survived by her children Jennifer Labadie (Alex), Stephanie Rosenquist and S. Matthew Thiesmeyer. In addition to her children she is survived by her sisters Cara (Loren) French and Donna (Bill) Ryan; two grandchildren Brady and Gracie. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Marc, sister Kelly. Cremation has taken place and final internment will take place on June 5, 2020 at 3pm at Woodmere Cemetery, Detroit.









