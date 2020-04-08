|
|
Liudas Karolis Mikalonis
Berkley - Liudas Karolis Mikalonis (Lou), age 86, of Berkley, Michigan, died early Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 of complications due to COVID-19. He was able to spend some of his last moments with his beloved wife of 62 years, Vida. Born June 4, 1933, in Kedainiai, Lithuania, he was the son of the late Karolis and Aloyza Mikalonis. Lou and Vida were longtime residents of Northville, Michigan.
Lou immigrated to New York from a German refugee camp after WWII with his mother, sister and aunts. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Europe. He re-met his soon-to-be wife, Vida, who he had first met in the refugee camp, and began a courtship that culminated in marriage on November 30, 1957. Lou attended City College of New York and the Philpot School of Automotive Design. He moved to Detroit to work in the auto industry as a design engineer. He loved watching his children compete in swimming. He was an enthusiastic skier and enjoyed bowling, University of Michigan football and the Detroit Red Wings. He was active in the American Legion and served as Commander of Post 1 in Denver, Colorado when he and Vida lived there. While in Colorado, he and his wife were delighted to serve as hosts to a number of Lithuanian cadets attending the United States Air Force Academy, providing them with a taste of home while at school.
Lou is survived by wife, Vida Mikalonis; along with three children; Saulius Mikalonis (Lisa) of Huntington Woods, Michigan, Vida Friedlein (Scott) of Champaign, Illinois, Darius Mikalonis (Natalie) of Chesterfield, Michigan; and his seven adored grandchildren, Samuel Mikalonis, Evan Mikalonis, Tyler Mikalonis, Lauren Ashlee Trinkle, Cameron Friedlein, Cole Mikalonis and Nadia Mikalonis.
Memorial services have not yet been scheduled due to social distancing requirements, but will occur at some future time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The American Legion LCW Post 1, 5400 E. Yale Ave., Denver, CO 80222.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020