Reposing
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Reposing
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
11441 Hubbard Rd (at Plymouth Rd)
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Livonia - Passed away March 20, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of the late Rose L. Loving father of Lloyd (Cheryl), Elizabeth (Mario) Derrick, Joseph (Lisa), Janet (Daniel) Lazar and John. Cherished grandfather of 11, proud great-grandfather of 21. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Sunday 6-9 pm and Monday 12-9 pm. Rosary at 7 pm. Instate 10 am Tuesday at St. Michael Church, 11441 Hubbard Rd (at Plymouth Rd) until time of Mass at 10:30 am. Contributions to St. Vincent de Paul Society or . Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019
