Lloyd Lambert Jr.
Lloyd Lambert Jr. was born on November 3rd, 1937 in Detroit, MI to Lloyd Sr. and Rita Lambert. He passed away on April 14, at the age of 82 from Covid-19.
Lloyd was the beloved husband of Deborah Lambert for 38 years. He is survived by his wife Deborah, and his children, Lisa (Kevin) Jamrog, Tracy (Max) Pitlosh, Michael Risch, and Tracey (Tony) Sensing. He is also survived by his brothers, Ralph Lambert and David (Randi) Lambert.
Lloyd will be laid to rest on Friday, April 17th. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020