Lloyd O. Corston
Lake Odessa -
Lloyd O. Corston, age 89, of Lake Odessa, passed away on November 25, 2019, at Hastings Rehabilitation.
He was born on October 11, 1930 to Lloyd and Annie (Dowling) Corston in Saint Clair Shores, MI. He was a Lakeshore High School graduate and proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War.
Lloyd is survived by his loving spouse of 65 years Beverly, children: Kerry (Kendall) Wilcox, Lloyd (Linda) Corston, Mark Corston, Kimberly (David) Duffield, Kami Brown; 10 grandchildren, 7 1/2 great-grandchildren, and sister Patty Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter in law Mary Lou Corston, great-granddaughter Kyra Winslow, brother Arthur Corston, brother in law Gary Taylor and sister in law Ivolou Corston.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Inc., Lake Odessa, MI. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 am at the Central United Methodist Church, Lake Odessa, MI. Burial will take place in the Lakeside Cemetery-Lake Odessa. Memorials are suggested to the Central United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019