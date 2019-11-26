Services
Koops Funeral Chapel Inc
935 Fourth Avenue
Lake Odessa, MI 48849
616-374-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Koops Funeral Chapel Inc
935 Fourth Avenue
Lake Odessa, MI 48849
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
the Central United Methodist Church
Lake Odessa, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Corston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd O. Corston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd O. Corston Obituary
Lloyd O. Corston

Lake Odessa -

Lloyd O. Corston, age 89, of Lake Odessa, passed away on November 25, 2019, at Hastings Rehabilitation.

He was born on October 11, 1930 to Lloyd and Annie (Dowling) Corston in Saint Clair Shores, MI. He was a Lakeshore High School graduate and proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War.

Lloyd is survived by his loving spouse of 65 years Beverly, children: Kerry (Kendall) Wilcox, Lloyd (Linda) Corston, Mark Corston, Kimberly (David) Duffield, Kami Brown; 10 grandchildren, 7 1/2 great-grandchildren, and sister Patty Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter in law Mary Lou Corston, great-granddaughter Kyra Winslow, brother Arthur Corston, brother in law Gary Taylor and sister in law Ivolou Corston.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 2 pm until 5 pm at Koops Funeral Chapel, Inc., Lake Odessa, MI. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 11 am at the Central United Methodist Church, Lake Odessa, MI. Burial will take place in the Lakeside Cemetery-Lake Odessa. Memorials are suggested to the Central United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be given at www.koopsfc.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -