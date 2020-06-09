Lois Adeline Watson
1927 - 2020
Lois Adeline Watson

Hartland - Died June 8, 2020. Loving wife of the late James Sr.; beloved mother of five children: James Jr., Laura, Bruce (Susan), Alan and Andy; dearest grandmother of six, great grandmother of three. Leaves behind a legacy of sweetness and joy. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
June 9, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Janowiak Funeral Home, Inc.
