Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk

Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk, 86, went home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 15, 2020 leaving this life surrounded by family in High Point, North Carolina.

Lois and her husband, Walter B. Keryluk, were raised as children and young adults in Dearborn Heights and Ann Arbor respectively, where they graduated college, married and started their family. Although they lived in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and North Carolina for more than 40 years, they considered themselves Michiganders at heart.

Lois recently returned to North Carolina three years ago after her beloved husband passed in 2015 and some of her adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren relocated to the state's Triad area.

Lois's life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, NC. Pastor Danny Sink Jr. from First Christian Church of High Point will officiate.

A more formal memorial and internment for Lois are planned for family and friends in Michigan on a future date.

For more information on Lois's life and legacy, and to share condolences with her family, please visit her tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Cumby Family Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved