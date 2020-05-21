Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk
Lois Jean (Rock) Keryluk, 86, went home to her Heavenly Father on Friday, May 15, 2020 leaving this life surrounded by family in High Point, North Carolina.
Lois and her husband, Walter B. Keryluk, were raised as children and young adults in Dearborn Heights and Ann Arbor respectively, where they graduated college, married and started their family. Although they lived in California, Florida, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and North Carolina for more than 40 years, they considered themselves Michiganders at heart.
Lois recently returned to North Carolina three years ago after her beloved husband passed in 2015 and some of her adult children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren relocated to the state's Triad area.
Lois's life will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cumby Family Funeral Service at 1015 Eastchester Drive in High Point, NC. Pastor Danny Sink Jr. from First Christian Church of High Point will officiate.
A more formal memorial and internment for Lois are planned for family and friends in Michigan on a future date.
For more information on Lois's life and legacy, and to share condolences with her family, please visit her tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com.
