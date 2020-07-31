LORA IRWIN ARMSTRONG
Waterford - July 28, 2020; age 93; Loving wife of the late Lowell E. Armstrong; Cherished mother of Beth Armstrong, Scott Armstrong, Todd (Kathleen) Armstrong, Mark (Stacey) Armstrong, Lora (David) Fischer and Lisa (Daniel) Ryan; Beloved sister of Barbara Robertson and the late Jeanette Behun; Proud grandmother of 18. Mrs. Armstrong was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac and a former preschool teacher in Waterford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, 99 Wayne Street, with visitation from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. Interment East Claridon Cemetery in Ohio. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com