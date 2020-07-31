1/1
Lora Irwin Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LORA IRWIN ARMSTRONG

Waterford - July 28, 2020; age 93; Loving wife of the late Lowell E. Armstrong; Cherished mother of Beth Armstrong, Scott Armstrong, Todd (Kathleen) Armstrong, Mark (Stacey) Armstrong, Lora (David) Fischer and Lisa (Daniel) Ryan; Beloved sister of Barbara Robertson and the late Jeanette Behun; Proud grandmother of 18. Mrs. Armstrong was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac and a former preschool teacher in Waterford. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, 99 Wayne Street, with visitation from 5 p.m. until time of service. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Pontiac. Interment East Claridon Cemetery in Ohio. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book www.modetzfuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
05:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
07:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved