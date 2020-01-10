Services
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 525-9020
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Neely-Turowski - Livonia
30200 5 Mile Rd.
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
12100 Beech Daly (North of Plymouth Rd.)
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
12100 Beech Daly (North of Plymouth Rd.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta C. James

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta C. James Obituary
Loretta C. James

James, Loretta C. January 9, 2020 age 86.

Beloved wife of the John P. James. Loving Mother of Gray, Mike, Kathleen (James) Kulesza, and John (Sanda). Dearest Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 12. Survived by her siblings Annie, Jennie, Vicky, Louise and Frederick. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with rosary 7pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman). Instate Monday 10AM until time of mass 10:30 AM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church 12100 Beech Daly (North of Plymouth Rd.). Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -