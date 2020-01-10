|
|
Loretta C. James
James, Loretta C. January 9, 2020 age 86.
Beloved wife of the John P. James. Loving Mother of Gray, Mike, Kathleen (James) Kulesza, and John (Sanda). Dearest Grandmother of 9 and Great Grandmother of 12. Survived by her siblings Annie, Jennie, Vicky, Louise and Frederick. Visitation Sunday 2-9pm with rosary 7pm at Neely-Turowski Funeral Home 30200 Five Mile (Between Middle Belt and Merriman). Instate Monday 10AM until time of mass 10:30 AM at St. John XXIII Catholic Church 12100 Beech Daly (North of Plymouth Rd.). Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. www.TurowskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020