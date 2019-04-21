|
|
Loretta Jean Dupuis
- - Loretta Jean Dupuis passed away peacefully with family by her side on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born on a farmhouse kitchen table near Trumansburg, New York, over the decades Jean drew on both wit and grit to fashion a life that she felt lucky to embrace for more than 91 years.
She was the daughter of Olin and Frances Hinton Gardner, and left a Finger Lakes childhood behind when her family moved to the Detroit area at the onset of World War II. A graduate of Grosse Pointe High, Jean attained a teaching degree from Wayne University made possible by a combination of scholarships and part-time jobs. It was at Wayne that she met Navy veteran Robert Dupuis, who earned his degree with the help of the GI Bill and captured Jean's heart with the help of winsome blue eyes. They were married in 1949, after which each embarked on long careers with the Detroit Public Schools. Jean taught at the elementary level and was an inspiring reading specialist. She and Bob delighted in listening to live jazz all over the country, especially in metro Detroit. Together they raised two daughters, while also working on behalf of numerous social justice causes, volunteering throughout the community, and throwing epic parties. A genealogist, Jean was completing a biography of her father at the time of her passing; she derived great pleasure from meeting twice monthly with a writing group at the Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church. A miracle-working gardener and voracious fan of televised sports (especially the Tigers), Jean was also a devoted bird-watcher often described as "a hoot." Her earnest warmth and genuine enthusiasm were irresistible, as were her laugh and smile.
Jean was predeceased by her parents, husband, daughter Denise Dupuis Morey, sister Harriet "Judy" Welch, brother-in-law Frank E. Welch, sister-in-law Norma Dupuis, and nephew Brian D. Welch. She is survived by, among other loving family, daughter Diane Dupuis (Steve Carey); grandchildren Erin K. Morey, Fiona Dupuis Carey, and Miles Dupuis Carey; son-in-law Tom Morey; and nephews and niece Mark Welch (Karen), Ted Moniak (Susan Trowbridge Adams), and Lynne Welch Lowrance (Mark). Jean outlived so many beloved individuals, including Mercia Gluskin and Leonard and Gloria Minkwic, and leaves behind a huge array of friends joyfully cultivated in later life, including her writing group and her lively community at The Rivers. The family is deeply grateful to staff at St. John Ascension and Reverence Hospice for exceptionally gentle end-of-life care.
A celebration of life will be held in May at the Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church. Jean expressed a wish that donations in lieu of flowers might be made to:
Michigan Audubon, 2310 Science Pkwy, Okemos, MI 48864 www.michiganaudubon.org or Washtenaw Literacy, 5577 Whittaker Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 www.washtenawliteracy.org or Grosse Pointe Unitarian Church, 17150 Maumee Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 www.gpuuc.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019