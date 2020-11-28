Lorraine (Lori) Cetlinski Fithian
Pittsburgh, PA - Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born in Detroit on July 31, 1926. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles F. Fithian; her parents, Frank and Mary Paskiewicz Cetlinski; her siblings Marie (Leonard) Kolassa, Joe (Antoinette) Cetlinski, Helen (William) Swanson, Sylvia (Ron) Migliaccio, Stanley (Ernestine) Sallan, Abdonna Beatrice (Harry) Polcyn, Frank Sallan, Leona (Bill) Dwyer, and Eva Doris Cetlinski; and her sister in law Loretta Fithian (Eugene) Ruttle. She is survived by four generations of loving nieces and nephews and their spouces in both her Cetlinski and Ruttle families. Lori served her God as Sister Corrine, a member of the Racine Dominicans, for over 25 years. She was a talented and dedicated music teacher in schools in Wisconsin and Michigan. Having discerned a different path for her life, she left the community in 1969, met Charlie, and was happily married to him from 1970 until his death in 2002. Lori was a gentle but determined woman, a person who loved and learned from the children she taught, someone filled with empathy for those in difficult circumstances, and a person who enjoyed life to the fullest. Even in challenging physical circumstances in the last years of her life, she remained sweet and appreciative of the smallest kindness, greeting everyone with her joyful smile. There will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later time when family and friends can safely assemble to celebrate Lori's life. Family respectfully suggests contributions in Lori's memory to Racine Dominicans/Support for Retired Sisters, 5635 Erie St., Racine, WI, 53402 (rancinedominicans.org
). Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors, Bethel Park, PA, entrusted with arrangements.