1/1
Lorraine Cetlinski (Lori) Fithian
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine (Lori) Cetlinski Fithian

Pittsburgh, PA - Age 94, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born in Detroit on July 31, 1926. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles F. Fithian; her parents, Frank and Mary Paskiewicz Cetlinski; her siblings Marie (Leonard) Kolassa, Joe (Antoinette) Cetlinski, Helen (William) Swanson, Sylvia (Ron) Migliaccio, Stanley (Ernestine) Sallan, Abdonna Beatrice (Harry) Polcyn, Frank Sallan, Leona (Bill) Dwyer, and Eva Doris Cetlinski; and her sister in law Loretta Fithian (Eugene) Ruttle. She is survived by four generations of loving nieces and nephews and their spouces in both her Cetlinski and Ruttle families. Lori served her God as Sister Corrine, a member of the Racine Dominicans, for over 25 years. She was a talented and dedicated music teacher in schools in Wisconsin and Michigan. Having discerned a different path for her life, she left the community in 1969, met Charlie, and was happily married to him from 1970 until his death in 2002. Lori was a gentle but determined woman, a person who loved and learned from the children she taught, someone filled with empathy for those in difficult circumstances, and a person who enjoyed life to the fullest. Even in challenging physical circumstances in the last years of her life, she remained sweet and appreciative of the smallest kindness, greeting everyone with her joyful smile. There will be no visitation. A memorial Mass will be held at a later time when family and friends can safely assemble to celebrate Lori's life. Family respectfully suggests contributions in Lori's memory to Racine Dominicans/Support for Retired Sisters, 5635 Erie St., Racine, WI, 53402 (rancinedominicans.org). Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors, Bethel Park, PA, entrusted with arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freyvogel Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved