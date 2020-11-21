Lorraine E. Clay
Lorraine E. Clay passed away on October 25, 2020 at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her husband Mitchell A. Clay, whom she was married to for 58 years. She was a beloved mother to J. Michelle Keen and M. Paul Clay; devoted grandma to C. Nick Keen and daughter-in-law Brittney Braxton; sister to Judy Paulson, Sam Paulson, John Paulson and the late Larry Paulson, Alice (Paulson) Martin, Betty (Paulson) Anderson and Donna (Paulson) Mindt. Lorraine grew up in Lemmon, South Dakota and attended St. Olaf College in Minnesota. She met Mitchell while working summers on a cruise ship that traveled around the Great Lakes. Lorraine was always a fashionable dresser who enjoyed shopping, ushering at the Detroit Opera House, Fox and Fischer theatres, playing scrabble and crocheting/knitting. She taught English at Anderson Middle School in Berkley, Michigan for 39 years and was a member of the American Association of University Women and the Needlepoint and Textile Guild of Michigan. She will be terribly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the AAUW Birmingham Branch Foundation. www.mccabe-funeralhome.com
