Lorraine Rojek
- - Rojek, (nee Lojek) Lorraine (age 84) June 3, 2019. Beloved husband of Edward and mother of Daniel, Carole, and Douglas. Grandmother of Jason, Cheryl (Thomas) Dapkus and great grandmother of Candace, Amber, Amy, and Andrew.
She is also survived by her sister Sophie Jakubowski and brother Thaddeus (Connie) Lojek. Visitation Thursday from 2-7 PM at Jurkiewicz & Wilk Funeral Home, 2396 Caniff, Hamtramck MI 48212. Lying in state Friday at 10 AM until time of funeral mass at 10:30 AM at Our Lady Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, 11200 Conant, Hamtramck MI 48212. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Detroit MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 5, 2019