Louis E. NeuderGrosse Pointe Woods - Neuder, Louis E., Age 93, May 25, 2020. Born in Detroit, Louis graduated from Denby High School in 1944, was a Navy veteran of WWII, and an owner and President of Arrow Trucks and Parts in Detroit for over 50 years. Both before and after his retirement, "Grandpa Louie" was a faithful volunteer in the Grosse Pointe community at St. James Lutheran Church, the Munderloh Foundation, and in the clinic at Ferry Elementary School. He also enjoyed restoring antique tractors, watercolor painting, making stained glass objects and baking chocolate chip cookies for his family and friends. Louis was the beloved father of Sherry (Jim) Bradow, Dr. Louis (Sue) Neuder, and Carolyn (Keith) Kurtz, loving grandfather of Kristen (Tim) Linley, Mike (Katie) Bradow, Susan (Tyler) Holsapple, Dr. Laura (Chad) Ott, Brad (Allison) Neuder, Julie (Tony) Wasilewski, Lisa (Evan) Kline, Jeff Kurtz and C.J. Kurtz, and the cherished great-grandfather of Emily, Whitney, Will, Abigail, Alyson, Lark, Mackenzie, Colin, Eleanor, Henry and Riley. Louis is also survived by his brother, Dr. Richard Neuder, sister-in-law, Marylyn Neuder and brother-in laws, William Costello and Charles Hathaway, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as his long-term caregiver Colleen Doolin. Louis was predeceased by his precious wife of 60 years, Milly Schiele Neuder, his parents, Louis and Edna Neuder, his brother William Neuder, his sister Julia Costello and his sisters-in-law Mary Neuder and Irene Hathaway. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 170 McMillan Rd., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, or to the American House Foundation, 1 Town Square, Suite 1600, Southfield, MI 48076. Louis is remembered for his generosity of spirit and his love of family, friends, church and country.