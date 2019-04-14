Services
Redford - Louis, age 89 of Redford, Michigan, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019. He was born June 17, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, the son of Najim and Sadie Heidmous. Beloved husband of the late Mildred; loving father of Robert (Mary Ann) Show and Sandra (the late Paul) Erickson; proud grandfather of David (Agathe) Show and Jessica Erickson; great grandfather of Hayden and Dakota; dear brother of Lester (Carolyn) Heidmous. Louis was preceded in death by his parents and siblings George, Josephine, Christine, Walter and Rose. A Funeral Mass will take place 11:00 AM (visitation 10:00 AM), Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Basilica of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox, 18100 Merriman Rd. Livonia 48152. The Heidmous family will receive guests at Thayer-Rock Funeral Home 33603 Grand River Ave. Farmington, MI 48335 on Monday, April 15, 2019, 3:00 - 8:00 PM, with a Trisagion Service at 6:00 PM. Memorial donations are suggested to the .



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019
